Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin Cleared Of Three-Match Ban

Everton have succeeded in overturning Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s red card, which he earned in their FA Cup third-round match against Crystal Palace.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 26, was given the red card for pushing Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne, which resulted in a three-game suspension.

Referee Chris Kavanagh did not react to the foul at first until Michael Salisbury intervened as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR). In the 79th minute, Kavanagh examined the incident on the pitchside monitor and showed Calvert-Lewin a red card thereafter.

Following the game, Everton appealed the decision, and the Football Association (FA) overturned it.

This means that Calvert-Lewin is free to play again, and he will be available when the Blues host Aston Villa in the Premier League at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“I have no clue what that [monitor] is there for,” Everton manager Sean Dyche said following the FA Cup game.

“Every fan must be going ‘What is the point?’ We all know the outcome, they are going to agree with everything they’re being told.

“The chance of having something turned over is miniscule so why even bother?

“I’m a fan [of VAR] but we’re all aware it needs tidying up. I thought it was getting tidied up but it seems to have stepped back a little bit. I remain a fan, but it is beginning to test my patience.”

Note that Everton will replay the FA Cup third-round game against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on January 17 to determine the team that will make it to the FA Cup fourth round. This is so because their initial meeting ended in a draw.