Arsenal Legned, Thierry Henry Opens Up Battling Depression

French professional football coach and pundit, Thierry Henry has spoken up about the mental health issues he dealt with while playing football.

The Arsenal legend disclosed that he struggled with depression during his career.

The 46-year-old disclosed during a recent podcast that the COVID-19 pandemic made matters worse for him years ago.

“Throughout my career, and since I was born, I must have been in depression.

“Did I know it? No. Did I do something about it? No. But I adapted to a certain way. That doesn’t mean I’m walking straight but I’m walking.

“You’ve got to put one foot [forward] and another one and walk. That is what I’ve been told since I was young,” Henry revealed during the Diary of a CEO podcast.

He added: “I never stopped walking, then maybe I would have realised. [But during] COVID, I stopped walking. I couldn’t. Then you start to realise.”

“[I was] crying almost every day for no reason. Tears were coming alone. Why, I don’t know, but maybe they were there for a very long time. Technically, it wasn’t me, it was the young me [crying for] everything he didn’t get: approval.”