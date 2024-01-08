Late TB Joshua Repeatedly Raped Me In His Bathroom – Namibian Journalist (Video)

A Namibian journalist, Jessica Kaimu, has accused the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the late Temitope Joshua, of sexual molestation and rape.

Naija News reports that Kaimu stated this in an investigation conducted by BBC Africa to reveal claims of systematic sexual abuse and rape committed by Joshua.

The broadcast journalist stated that she was just 17 and a virgin when Joshua allegedly raped her in the bathroom of his penthouse, within weeks of her becoming a disciple.

She said: “I was screaming, and he was whispering in my ear that I should stop acting like a baby… I was so traumatised, I couldn’t cry.”

Kaimu claimed that the sexual assault was repeated again and again, throughout the five years she spent as a disciple, adding that Joshua’s male personal servants were given the job of clearing up the physical evidence of the abuse.

The documentary, which has been released by the BBC, is a three-part investigation outlining the alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late clergyman.

As part of the investigation, the BBC interviewed at least 30 former members and workers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). The first segment of the documentary is slated for release on January 8.

The three-part documentary exposes the alleged covert lifestyle of the deceased SCOAN founder, detailing instances of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and staged miracles.