‘I Don’t Know Who To Trust Anymore’ – Daddy Freeze Reacts As BBC Exposes Late TB Joshua’s Alleged Sexual Crimes

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, has expressed doubt about top Nigerian clergy after the recent allegations against the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), late Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Naija News reports that British Broadcasting Corporations (BBC) is set to publish a 3-part investigative documentary on the late clergyman and televangelist.

According to reports, the documentary, which will be released on January 8, exposes the atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the renowned clergyman.

A part of the documentary reportedly revealed how some church members and workers shielded the congregation from the truth, which lasted over two decades.

In a snippet which made rounds online, some alleged survivors of abuse, rape and molestation narrated how they were exploited, manipulated, and silenced by TB Joshua.

Reacting via Instagram on Sunday, Daddy Freeze said the recent allegation has cast doubt about who to trust among Nigerian pastors.

He wrote, “Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm. Na TB matter dey ground now. I don’t know who to trust anymore.”

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles striker, Osaze Odemwingie has questioned the state of mind of popular media personality, Daddy Freeze.

Speaking via Tiktok, the former footballer said that Daddy Freeze had problems in 2020.

Odemwingie had shared a video of himself thanking God for his growth and a follower commented saying he has a striking resemblance to Daddy Freeze.

“Why you come resemble Daddy Freeze, but that can’t stop me from loving you’’ the follower wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Taking to the comment section, Osaze replied; ‘’That guy had problems in 2020. Hope his head is fixed now.’’