He Has Always Been A PDP Man – LP Reacts To Okupe’s Resignation

The Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the resignation of Doyin Okupe from the party.

Recall that Okupe had resigned from the LP, citing ideological differences as the reason for his exit.

Reacting to the development while speaking to Daily Trust on Monday, the National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, insisted that Okupe has always been a PDP man.

He noted that the politician should not be where his ideology would be confused.

According to him, “Yes, we received the letter from Dr. Doyin Okupe, tendering his resignation as a member of the Labour Party. We want to say that we wish him very well in his pursuit of his political career. We in the Labour Party cherish the moment we had with him.

“After a short time, December 2022, when he had cause to leave the campaign based on some legal issues, we thank him for the contributions he made when he was the chairman of the DG of the campaign.

“We wish him very well. We want to say that he is saying that he is leaving because he is a Liberal Democrat, while the Labour Party is a Social Democrat.

“It is also a good thing because he is not expected to be in a territory where his ideological bent will be confused or different. He has always been a PDP man, so the Labour Party expects that he will return to anywhere he wants to be.

“We wish him all the best in his future political pursuit. Though we saw the letter on social media but we have not received it officially,”