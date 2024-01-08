Gov Aiyedatiwa Speaks On Plans To Replace Ondo APC Leadership

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has debunked plans to dissolve the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

This denial was made by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

“I don’t think so; I am not aware of such a plan. It’s not true,” Adeniyan told The PUNCH.

Adeniyan was reacting to a statement on Sunday by a group, the Ondo Elite Group, warning Aiyedatiwa against tampering with the existing APC political structure of the state.

The Ondo Elite Group had called on Aiyedatiwa not to change the APC political structure in the state, warning that such a move would spell doom for the party in the governorship election coming up later this year.

The group’s General Secretary, Yemi Oladiran, said tension was gradually brewing in the Ondo APC over an alleged plan to oust and replace the party leadership.

Oladiran said, “Dissolution of the state executive of the party will negate the agreement Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa signed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the crisis that engulfed the state over the friction between the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa.

“What we are guarding against is a repeat of what happened in Zamfara State; we cannot allow this to happen in Ondo State because we play the game by the rules and are guided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We must go into the next election as one united family.”

Oladiran said the group was proud of the leadership of the Ondo APC chairman, Ade Adetimehin.

It warned that “tampering with the present leadership in the state party or the exco would be counterproductive and spell doom for the party.

“The understanding between the executive members of Ondo APC and the government is cordial, and we should go into this election as one.

“We’re proud of the leadership of the state chairman, Ade Adetimehin. He has been able to stabilize the party since he became the chairman of the party. Nobody changes a winning team. The present leadership has two more years to complete its term. They should be allowed to usher in a new governor after the November election.”