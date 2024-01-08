Benue Governor, Alia Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has said his victory at the Supreme Court victory will motivate his administration to work for the people.

Recall that the apex court had dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the governorship election, Titus Uba, and upheld the governor’s election.

Addressing journalists in Abuja after the judgment, Alia said the victory would motivate him to give his best to the state.

The governor also expressed excitement over the victory at the apex court and urged the people across the state, regardless of their political affiliations, to unite and contribute to its development.

Alia said, “I am very excited. It is 100 per cent justice delivered. The victory is for all the people of the state. God leads and this again demonstrates that justice is justice. We are pleased it came to this point. It going to ginger us some more to do great things for the state.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is high time everyone comes on board with us for the progress and development of the state. It is a great win for all the great people of the state and we are very excited about the victory.”