Benue State New Governor, Hyacinth Alia Freezes All State Bank Accounts

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Monday, ordered all government bank accounts to be frozen.

Naija News reports that Alia made the declaration in his inaugural speech at the IBB Square, shortly after taking the oath of office as Governor of Benue State.

According to him, a ‘Post No Debit’ instruction shall remain in force until all signatories are changed and any bank that violates the instruction does so at its own risk.

The governor also expressed his commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the state’s finances.

He said: “May I announce that effective immediately and until further notice, all government bank accounts in all banks are hereby frozen. A ‘Post No Debit’ instruction shall remain in force until all signatories are changed. Any bank that violates this instruction does so at its own risk.”

I Am Not Afraid Of EFCC – Ortom

Meanwhile, former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has boasted that unlike some of his counterparts, he does not have anything to hide, hence he is not afraid of being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking during the valedictory session for members of the State Executive Council and other top government appointees on Friday at the old banquet hall of Government House, Makurdi, Ortom said he is willing to submit himself to the anti-graft agency for scrutiny if called upon.

Ortom thanked members of the Council for contributing to the successes recorded by his administration and also appreciated them for the kind words they poured on him