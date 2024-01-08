Atiku, Friends Storm Melaye’s 50 Birthday Party In Dubai

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, stormed Dubai for the 50th birthday dinner of the party’s Governorship Candidate in the Kogi State election, Dino Melaye.

Naija News reports that Dino and some friends in Dubai celebrated his 50th birthday during the weekend.

The PDP chieftain shared some of the fun moments via his Instagram page.

In one of the videos shared online, Melaye expressed appreciation to everyone who honoured the invitation for his birthday and urged them not to forget to invite him to their birthdays.

Meanwhile, Senator Dino Malaye has denied claims that he collected N3 billion as a donation for the 2023 poll.

Speaking at a dinner organised in his honour by members of his campaign organisation in Abuja, Melaye said he didn’t collect any money from former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote to prosecute the election.

Melaye denied the speculation that he collected N1 billion from Atiku and N2 billion from Dangote, adding that the fake news was peddled by “betrayers”.

The former Senator explained that the speculation was the handiwork of his detractors, who were bent on detailing his campaign.

He declared it was against the party’s political interest for Kogi West, or any Zone in the state, to field more than one candidate in such a critical election.