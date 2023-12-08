Kogi Guber: Melaye Speaks On Collecting N3 Billion From Atiku, Dangote

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi state election, Senator Dino Malaye, has denied claims that he collected N3 billion as a donation for the poll.

Speaking at a dinner organised in his honour by members of his campaign organisation in Abuja on Thursday, Melaye said he didn’t collect any money from former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote to prosecute the election.

Melaye denied the speculation that he collected N1 billion from Atiku and N2 billion from Dangote, adding that the fake news was peddled by “betrayers”.

The former Senator explained that the speculation was the handiwork of his detractors who were bent on detailing his campaign.

He declared it was against the party’s political interest for Kogi West, or any Zone in the state, to field more than one candidate in such a critical election.

He said: “We went through these elections, irrespective of the outcome, irrespective of betrayals, and so many things, there’s a reason to thank God and thank everyone of you, particularly our leaders and i specially appreciate General Tunde Ogbeha(Retd).

“Throughout the campaign, not once did we have any gunshot at us; not even once, we we’re moving around the states throughout dead nights.

“In fact, we even went to Bassa. We were driving through that very lonely road on unholy hours of the nights. We got to Anyigba at about hours like12 midnight or 1a:m and the kind of stories of gunshots, there were no case or cases of gun shots at us or the kind of killings like what we were told when the SDP visited any other place in the east. We didn’t experience any of such we didn’t lose any soul. This, we are grateful to God”.