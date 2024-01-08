APC Pegs Edo Governorship Nomination Fee At N50 Million, Fixes Primary For February 17

In a significant development ahead of the Edo state governorship election slated for September 21, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the price for its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

As per the schedule released in Abuja, aspirants seeking the party’s ticket will have to shell out a whopping N50 million, with the nomination form priced at N40 million and the Expression of Interest form at N10 million.

This announcement was made by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sualiman Muhammadu Arugungu.

In a bid to encourage diversity and inclusivity within the party ranks, the APC has provided some concessions.

Female aspirants and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are required to pay only for the Expression of Interest form, with the nomination form being free of charge.

Additionally, youth aspirants aged between 25 and 40 years are offered a 50% discount on the nomination form fee but must still purchase the Expression of Interest form.

These measures, as per the party’s statement, align with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act.

The APC’s decision, while steep in terms of financial requirements, reflects its compliance with the legal frameworks guiding electoral processes in Nigeria.

The sale of these forms, along with the delegates’ forms, is scheduled from January 10 to 29, 2024. The aspirants must submit their completed forms and documents by February 5, 2024.

The screening of candidates is set for February 8 and 9, leading up to the delegates’ congress on February 10. The much-anticipated party primary, where the flag bearer will be selected, is fixed for February 17, 2024.

Moreover, the campaign for the APC standard bearer will commence on April 24, setting the stage for a highly anticipated electoral contest in Edo state.