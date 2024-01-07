Two Injured As Truck Falls Off Lagos Bridge

Two people were saved on Sunday by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) when an empty articulated 40-foot flatbed truck slid off the bridge near Ijora Olopa in the state’s Apapa district, injuring the driver and a motor boy.

In a statement made public, the Agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, stated that the truck’s overspeeding during the bridge’s ascent is what caused the disaster.

Naija News reports that he said that the driver was saved by LASTMA personnel in a pool of blood shooting out of his head, and that the driver’s assistant suffered a severe spinal cord fracture to his waist.

Adebayo added that LASEMA Response Unit officials evacuated the wrecked articulated vehicle, and LASTMA staff sent the case to police officers from the Ijora-Badia Police Station for more investigation.

He said, “A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the articulated 40ft empty flatbed truck lost total control due to brake failure while struggling a ‘Right of Way’ (R.O.W) with another fully loaded truck trying to climb the High Bridge inward Apapa.

“Immediately the unfortunate incident happened other articulated truck drivers around ‘Sifax’ Company supported LASTMA personnel and rescued both the driver and motor boy who were trapped under the truck.

“LASTMA Goriola Jimoh ‘Zebra’ (Zone 22) Apapa who led the rescue operations confirmed that the rescued injured driver and his motor boy were rushed to the General Hospital at Apapa for immediate medical treatment.

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bakare Oki, however, appealed to owners of articulated trucks to always carry out periodic safety training and enlightenment campaigns for their drivers on the need to obey road signs speed limit while driving on highways within and outside the state.”