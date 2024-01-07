Liverpool Beats Arsenal 2-0 To Secure Slot In FA Cup Fourth Round

Jurgen Klopp’s side, Liverpool, defeated Arsenal on Sunday in their FA Cup third-round clash at the Emirate Stadium.

Despite Mohamed Salah’s absence, the Reds staged a late show and broke Mikel Arteta’s side barrage to seal a place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Naija News reports that Klopp’s men took the shine in ending long spells against the Gunners as Arsenal wasted a series of chances to take the lead at the Emirates Stadium.

Thanks to Arsenal defender, Jakub Kiwior’s 80 minutes own goal and the Red’s forward, Luiz Diaz’s 90 minutes plus stunner that helped Liverpool win the tense match.

Kiwior headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick to put the Reds ahead of Arsenal. Again, Diaz smashed and grabbed the raid in stoppage time to double the goals for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) are now searching for a permanent head coach after sacking the national team’s interim manager, Fernando Diniz.

Diniz concluded his one-year in charge of Brazil with three defeats, one draw, and two victories in the country’s six 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Due to their poor run in the qualification series, Brazil, who have never missed a World Cup tournament are ranked sixth and last in South America’s automatic qualifying rankings for the 2026 World Cup.

Recall that Diniz juggled his role as Brazil’s head coach with being the manager of Copa Libertadores winners, Fluminense.

Earlier today, January 6, CBF released a statement that reads: “The CBF thanks Fernando Diniz for the work he has done, for all his dedication and seriousness, and for the challenge of renewing the Brazilian national team during his tenure.

“We wish Fernando Diniz the best of luck.”

Recall that since Tite resigned after Brazil’s 2022 World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia, the country has no permanent coach.

Story continues below advertisement

While speaking with Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt on Thursday, CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues noted that the FA intends to concentrate on appointing a permanent head coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.