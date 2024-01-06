Brazil Sacks National Team Head Coach Fernando Diniz

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) are now searching for a permanent head coach after sacking the national team’s interim manager, Fernando Diniz.

Diniz concluded his one-year in charge of Brazil with three defeats, one draw, and two victories in the country’s six 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Due to their poor run in the qualification series, Brazil who have never missed a World Cup tournament are ranked sixth and last in South America’s automatic qualifying rankings for the 2026 World Cup.

Recall that Diniz juggled his role as Brazil’s head coach with being the manager of Copa Libertadores winners, Fluminense.

Earlier today, January 6, CBF released a statement that reads: “The CBF thanks Fernando Diniz for the work he has done, for all his dedication and seriousness, and for the challenge of renewing the Brazilian national team during his tenure.

“We wish Fernando Diniz the best of luck.”

Recall that since Tite resigned after Brazil’s 2022 World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia, the country has no permanent coach.

While speaking with Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt on Thursday, CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues noted that the FA intends to concentrate on appointing a permanent head coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Before then, Rodrigues declared in July 2023 that Carlo Ancelotti would succeed Diniz in the summer. But last month, Ancelotti agreed to a new contract with Real Madrid that will keep him at the Spanish club until June 2026, halting the possibility of the Italian manager coaching Brazil from this summer.