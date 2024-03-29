South Africa Coach Claims His Team Fears No Team Ahead Of Clash With Super Eagles

Advertisement

The head coach of South Africa, Hugo Broos has boasted that Bafana Bafana are no longer afraid of any team in Africa.

South Africa has been on another level since coach Broos took over the leadership of the team in 2021 despite using mostly home-based players. His team exhibited his sound coaching during the just concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Against all odds, Broos led the Bafana Bafana to the semi-final stage of the AFCON where they met the Super Eagles of Nigeria. They gave the Nigerian team a very tough time but the Eagles prevailed via penalties.

South Africa went on to win Bronze at the 2023 AFCON which was a rare feat for the one-time AFCON champions.

Over a month after the tournament, Hugo Broos led South Africa to draw 1-1 with Andorra in an international friendly and drew 3-3 with Algeria in another friendly game.

Following the two friendlies in the FIFA international break in March, coach Broos stressed that his players have proven that they fear no team in Africa.

“We played against a very strong team, but I do not think there was much difference between the quality of our game and the quality of the game in Algeria,” Broos said per Sunday World.

“That means we have progressed in the last few months. We already showed that in the AFCON, and we did it again against Algeria. So, I don’t think we have to be afraid anymore of playing against any team in Africa.”

Note that South Africa will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on June 3, 2024.