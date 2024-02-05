South Africa’s Semi-final Match Will Be Different Against Nigeria – Hugo Broos

South Africa head coach, Hugo Broos, has noted his team’s 2023 AFCON semi-final game against the Super Eagles will be different but stressed that his team has all it takes to win.

South Africa is one of the sides that were not expected to go this far in the 2023 AFCON, but they have managed to do the unthinkable, and they are now in the semi-finals, where they will face Nigeria on February 7.

The Bafana Bafana started their 2023 AFCON campaign with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mali but bounced back with a 4-0 win over Namibia in their second group stage game. They ended the group stage campaign with a 0-0 draw as they qualified for the round of 16.

South Africa stunned the world of football in the round of 16 when they knocked out one of the favourites to win the 2023 AFCON, Morocco, with a 2-0 win.

They made it to the semi-finals by beating Cape Verde in the quarter-finals via penalties after a 0-0 draw in 120 minutes of football.

Despite their incredible run, Hugo Broos thinks his squad will need to play differently against the three-time champions at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The semi-final match will be different against Nigeria, which has good players like Lookman. We will not lose focus. The players will be in good condition, so we need to rest and recover to start our preparation,” Hugo Broos told CAF Online.

“Not many people in South Africa believed in this team, but we believed in it, and the players believed in themselves as well. Reaching the semi-finals is in itself a good thing for South African football.”