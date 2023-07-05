Brazil FA President Confirms Carlo Ancelotti As Next Head Coach

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti will become the head coach of Brazil’s national team in the summer of 2024.

Since 2022, there have been a series of speculations that Carlo Ancelotti would leave Real Madrid to coach Brazil, especially after winning the 2022 UEFA Champions League for the Spanish giants.

However, Ancelotti insisted that he doesn’t intend to leave the Spanish giants until Real Madrid ask him to leave. But it has now become obvious that the Spanish giants won’t renew his contract when it expires on June 30, 2024.

Amidst that, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues has confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti will become the country’s head coach next year.

This means that the Italian tactician would lead the record five-time World Cup winners to the Copa America in June 2024

Brazil has been without a permanent head coach since Tite left the team after their quarterfinal loss to Croatia in Qatar World Cup. Since then, Brazil’s under-20s coach Ramon Menezes has been handling the team during friendlies.

According to Rodrigues, Fernando Diniz will be in charge of both the country’s men’s senior team (Selecao) and Brazilian club Fluminense until Ancelotti takes over in 2024.

“He will come and make the transition in Brazil for Ancelotti,” Rodrigues said as quoted by the BBC.

“His game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti.

“We don’t call him an interim coach of the national team.”

If this arrangement is anything to go by, Ancelotti would be Brazil’s first foreign-born head coach since 1965.

As of the time of filling in this report, both Real Madrid and the Italian tactician were yet to make a public reaction to this development.