Carlo Ancelotti Insists Real Madrid Won’t Sack Him

The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has claimed that the Spanish giants are not planning to sack him at the end of this season.

Since the Qatar World Cup, there have been speculations that the Brazil FA is strongly considering appointing the Italian tactician as the country’s head coach.

Amidst that, Carlo Ancelotti has had a mixed-season at Real Madrid as he failed to help the team win the Spanish La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, feats he achieved with the club last season.

Due to his struggles with the club, there have been speculations that the Spanish giants might let him leave at the end of this season.

However, ahead of Real Madrid vs Valencia league match scheduled for 5:30 PM WAT on Sunday, May 21, Ancelotti answered “Yes” when he was asked if the club had promised to retain him.

He added, “Everyone knows well what my situation is: I have a contract until the end of the 2024 season and I want to stay.”

Ancelotti served as Real Madrid’s coach for two years between 2013 and 2015. He left a season after winning the Champions League for the team. He then returned for a second spell in June 2021.

Rea Madrid won the Spanish league and a record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League last season under Ancelotti’s watch, but they couldn’t reach the same heights this season.

They are currently 14 points behind Barcelona with four games left in the regular 2022-2023 Spanish La Liga season.

Despite how bad the season looks for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has led them to win the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup this season.

The coach said, “It could have been a better season, but it was a good one.

“Of course, we are not satisfied with La Liga, but we fought to the end in the other competitions, and won three of them.”