Supreme Court May Deliver Judgment In Kano, Lagos Cases Friday

The Supreme Court of Nigeria is set for a busy week, as it schedules hearings for 21 appeals concerning disputes from the last governorship elections.

These appeals, involving a number of states including Ebonyi, Plateau, Delta, Adamawa, Abia, Ogun, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, are slated for hearing from Monday to Thursday.

According to The Nation, the apex court may also deliver judgments on Friday for previously heard post-election governorship appeals from states like Kano and Lagos, among others.

According to the court’s schedule, obtained late on Sunday, January 7, the hearings will commence on Monday with appeals from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its candidate Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) with its candidate in Benue state.

Tuesday’s session is planned to focus on six appeals related to Plateau and Delta States.

These include appeals filed by the PDP, its candidate Nentawe Goshwe, INEC in Plateau State, and appeals by Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Omo-Agege Ovie Augustine of the APC, and Peta Kennedy of the Labour Party (LP) in Delta State.

The court has allocated Wednesday for hearing four appeals, two of which are related to Adamawa State, filed by the SDP candidate and a counter-appeal by Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP.

The other two appeals are from Abia State, filed by Okechukwu Ahiwe of the PDP and Ikechi Emenike of the APC.

Thursday’s schedule includes six appeals, with two pertaining to Ogun State filed by Oladipo Adebutu of the PDP and a counter-appeal by incumbent governor Abiodun Adedapo of the APC.

Additional appeals involve Cross River State, filed by Prof. Sandy Onor of the PDP, and two from Akwa Ibom State, filed by Akpan Udofia of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) and John Akpan Udoedehe of the NNPC.