‘Imagine Say I No Get Pikin Before The Yeye Marriage Scatter, I For Don Kill Myself’ – Actress, Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, says she is grateful to God for the gift of her son, Xavier, despite her crashed marriage.

Naija News recalls that Yvonne’s marriage to the father of her son, Abounce Olakunle Fawole, crashed after a year over alleged domestic violence.

The talented thespian, in a post via Instagram, said she is uncertain about what would have become of her if she had not given birth to her son before their marriage crashed.

Yvonne Jegede said she would have killed herself if the crashed marriage had not produced any child.

She wrote, “I don’t know what my life would have been without you. Imagine say I no get pikin before the yeye thing scatter. Hmmmm, I for don kee myself. @xavierjegede, you make my life complete. You make me happy. I love you die.”

Meanwhile, Yvonne Jegede has shared her experience of working with her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, on the recently released movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

Naija News reports that Yvonne, during an interview with Legit, said working with Funke on the new movie took her to a new level of understanding and knowledge about filmmaking.

The movie star made alluring comments about Funke, stating she is an ‘insane’ filmmaker who perfectly holds every part of the production while on a movie set.

Yvonne Jegede further stated that she holds Funke in high esteem and would be unable to address her by name without adding ‘Big Sis’.

Story continues below advertisement

The thespian noted she has no plan to emulate Funke Akindele’s feats in the cinemas because it is too capital-intensive, and she doesn’t have that type of money.