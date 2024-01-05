Sharing Of Yuletide Rice Should Not Be For PDP Alone – Magnus Abe Tells Fubara

A former senator representing Rivers south-east, Magnus Abe has advised Governor Siminalayi Fubara to extend Yuletide benefits to everyone and not members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alone.

According to a report from Punch, Fubara was said to have given 100 bags of his own brand of rice to each ward in the state while his predecessor, Nyesom Wike gave 2,000 bags of rice to each local government area of Rivers State.

Some of the groups that have benefitted so far include some political party members, youth groups, market unions, non-indigenes, landlord associations and others.

Commenting on issues that came up during the sharing of the foodstuff, Abe, who recently defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), advised Fubara not to limit his generosity to members of the PDP alone.

Abe faulted the sharing process while speaking on a popular radio station, Super 93.3 FM, Port Harcourt.

He said, “Let me criticise Governor Siminalayi Funara. He sent rice; that rice should go beyond the PDP. It should not be for PDP alone. Give PDP, give APC, give SDP, and give everybody.”

One of the notices of sharing by a landlords association in the outskirts of Port Harcourt obtained by the aforementioned publication reads, “Greetings. We are sharing the rice Governor Sim Fubara gave the Ibos as Christmas palliative @ Tama Galaxy Event Centre Rumuodara, East-West Road, by Overcomers Bus Stop.”