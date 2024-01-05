Ex-Eagles Star, Sam Sodje Highlights Nigeria’s Problems Ahead Of 2023 AFCON

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Sam Sodje, believes the team’s coach, Jose Peseiro, is going into the 2023 AFCON with too many strikers.

Sam Sodje, who made just five appearances for the Super Eagles before he lost his place in the team, stressed that the current squad is still imbalanced.

According to him, coach Peseiro included too many players known for passing the ball sideways, and the current midfield setup lacks creativity.

He argued that one of the ways the Super Eagles can go far in the 2023 AFCON, which will commence in Ivory Coast on January 13, 2023, is to strengthen their defense and also noted that the goalkeeping department is Nigeria’s biggest problem.

“We are going to the AFCON with an imbalance squad, we are taking too many strikers, we are lacking that creativity in the midfield, where players can pass the ball forward and create chances to win games,” Sam Sodje said as quoted by the Punch.

“We are going with too many sides passes players, no disrespect to the players, and we’ve been conceding goals left, right, and center. We should stop that because a solid defense is the benchmark to win a tournament.”

He added, “Also, it is a well-known fact the problem we have in the goalkeeping department. So, if you put all these together, there are reasons to be worried, but we are fans of the Super Eagles, and we will support them.”

Note that the Super Eagles will commence their 2023 AFCON in Group A against Equatorial Guinea on January 14, their second group game against the host Ivory Coast on January 18, and their final group game against Guinea Bissau on January 22.