Amotekun Partners Osun Poly To End Cultism On Campus

The southwest security network, popularly known as Amotekun, has joined forces with the management of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, to combat cult activities on the campus, Naija News learnt.

Amotekun noted that the partnership is crucial to their campaign against cultism in public higher institutions.

In an official statement made available to journalists on Thursday, the commander of the state’s security agency, Bashir Adewinmbi, stated that they had a meeting with the rector of the institution to discuss this matter.

Adewinmbi, a brigadier general, expressed his gratitude to the security network for its collaboration with the institution. He also emphasized Amotekun’s unwavering dedication to transforming Osun into a crime-free state.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the Amotekun anti-cultism squad has been intensifying their efforts to combat cultism in all communities and higher institutions across the state.

He stated that the network has embarked on a crusade against cultism in higher institutions to support the ongoing initiatives aimed at eradicating cultism in Osun.

”We want to assure institutions and communities being terrorised by cultists of maximum security.

”You should not hesitate to inform the squad of any security threats in your environment,” The Cable quoted Adewinmbi saying.

Speaking on the development, the rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Kehinde Alabi, expressed his appreciation for the Amotekun anti-cultism squad’s initiative.

Story continues below advertisement

Alabi assured his cooperation with the squad to eliminate any security risks within the polytechnic. Furthermore, he encouraged the squad to persist in their endeavours to establish a crime-free state in Osun.