Cultists Kill Vigilante Member In Rivers

A member of the Diobu Vigilante Group (DVG), identified as Mr Uche Orukwo, was killed by gunmen at Obidanso Waterfront, Mile 1 Diobu, Rivers state, on Saturday night.

Naija News reports that the violent encounter has sparked fear and concern among residents, prompting authorities to call for calm.

The confrontation occurred when Orukwo and a team of security operatives embarked on a mission to rid the waterfront of cultists reported to be menacing the community.

Sources reveal that the team, acting on credible intelligence, raided the area around 9 pm, targeting suspected cultists believed to be gearing up for an assault on a rival faction as part of an ongoing turf war.

Upon detecting the presence of the vigilante and police team, the cultists reportedly responded with gunfire, leading to the death of Orukwo.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the death of the vigilante member.

She reassured the public that the police are committed to bringing those responsible for the attack to justice.

“Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous act,” she stated.

Already, the Rivers Police Command has warned that it would not tolerate any form of political crisis in the state.

The Command urged those involved in the ongoing crisis in the state to sheath their swords.

Speaking via a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, the Command noted that they were aware of the various political statements and sentiments that have been circulating within the state.

The Command warned that it would not fail to take decisive action against any person found to be in violation of the laws and orders in the state.