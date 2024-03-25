Photos: One Killed, Others Injured As Suspected Cultists Clash In Kwara

One person has been reportedly killed, with several others injured in a recent clash between two suspected cult groups in Kwara State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday revealed that the incident took place in the Pakata area of Ilọrin West Local Government Area, Kwara State, and resulted in the destruction of numerous vehicles.

When journalists visited the scene on Monday, it was discovered that a suspected cultist named Abiodun had fatally shot Yusuf, a member of a rival group, due to a disagreement that had occurred over the weekend.

The deceased had recently gotten married to his pregnant wife.

However, following the incident, the suspect, Abiodun, reportedly fled the area and is currently evading arrest.

Channels Television reported that the situation escalated when the group to which the deceased allegedly belonged retaliated by attacking the suspect’s residence, Gana Compound, in Pakata on Saturday.

The cult group reportedly stormed the area armed with guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons in an attempt to avenge their colleague’s death.

This reprisal attack resulted in the destruction of at least six cars, and numerous injuries were reported.

See more photos below:

“When the gang came, they started shooting sporadically and people were running in opposite directions,” an eyewitness told journalists at the scene of the incident.

He added: “They later invaded the compound and attacked family members sighted with machetes, leaving many injured.”

Confirming the chaotic event, the spokesperson of the Kwara Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “Investigation is still ongoing.”