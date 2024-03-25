Rivers Police Kill Wanted Cult Leader, ‘Solution’

The Rivers State Police Command, has killed a wanted cultist identified as Izuma David Odiereke, a. k. a ‘Solution’.

Naija News understands that the commander of a dreaded cult group called ‘Greenlanders’ was gunned down during a shootout in the Owube Kingdom in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

The cultist has been on the wanted list of the police for nearly 10 years.

When operatives raided his camp located in a forest in the area, he reportedly opened fire and tried to escape but was subdued by superior firepower at about 4 am on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, while addressing newsmen at the Area Command, described the cult commander as a serial killer.

He said, “His reign ended when the command took men to his camp at Api Forest between Odiereke Ubie and Joinkarama 4 in Ahoada West LGA.

“Attempts were made to capture him three days ago, but he escaped. We continued to lay siege on him.

“We have been having a series of attacks from this so-called General Odiereke that has just been killed alias solution.

“He has been on the wanted list since 2016. He has been a serial killer. A lot of people have died at his hands.

“Nobody can fish. Nobody can go to the farm because of this man. He is kind of a kid in the jungle. He comes to town in Ahoada West in Ibiza Clan, to be precise.

“The clan and the community had been deserted because anybody who comes around, he kills and escapes at will. He was doing everything he wanted.

“We are so happy that today, officers of the command led by the DOOR went after him, and luckily for us, they got him. So this is the end of the era of ‘General Solution.”

CP Disu disclosed that the killed cult kingpin was responsible for the death of the paramount ruler in the area in February this year, among about nine notable names murdered by his gang.

He commended operatives of the Ahoada Area Command and Division for their dedication and commitment to the fight against crime and criminality and urged them not to rest on their laurels.

The Chairman of Ahoada East LGA, Ben Eke, while addressing newsmen expressed happiness, saying, “Even if he is from Ahoada West and killed in Ahoada West, the criminality will reduce in my local government.”

Similarly, Paramount Ruler of the Owube community, Seji Ebenezer, where the cult leader hails from, said, “The community is so excited. The young man has been terrorising the community.

“He is a serial killer, kidnapper, and notorious cultist.”