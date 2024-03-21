Suspected Cultists Kill Man, Pregnant Wife In Delta

Tragedy struck in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, as gunmen, believed to be involved in cult activities, brutally killed Mr. Bobby Kabah and his pregnant wife.

The attack, occurring amidst a surge of cult-related violence in the area, has left the local community in a state of shock and grief.

According to PUNCH, the tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday night, heightening tensions in Ogwashi-Uku due to ongoing clashes between rival cult factions.

The community was plunged into a state of confusion, panic, and mourning as the violence escalated.

A source from the community, preferring to remain anonymous, recounted the harrowing event, stating that Kabah and his wife were at their home in Agidiasei quarters around 8:35 pm.

During this time, two assailants entered their residence and fatally shot the couple.

He said, “Bobby was at home with his woman because he is nursing an injury on his leg as a result of a motorbike accident he had recently.

“The gunmen entered his home from the back, met him and his pregnant wife and opened fire, killing both of them instantly.”

The ongoing cult war in Ogwashi-Uku has so far claimed six lives in the last two weeks.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, on Thursday confirmed the killings.

He said, “Yes, it is confirmed, they are not husband and wife, but they were living and killed in the same house.”