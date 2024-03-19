Rivers Police Arrest Suspected Cultist For Killing Two

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a prominent cultist, Samuel Nwokoma, aged 25.

Naija News reports that the arrest follows credible intelligence of his involvement in a string of killings and armed robberies in the Diobu region of Port Harcourt and other parts of Rivers State.

In a statement on Tuesday, the command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed the operation was made possible by a joint effort between the police’s C4i Strike Force and local vigilante groups.

According to the police, Nwokoma and his gang were responsible for the deaths of two individuals, Ede Sunday, 32, and George Johnson, 28, in a series of violent attacks from March 14 to March 17, 2024.

“Nwokoma has been identified as being involved in a series of cult-related killings within the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt,” Iringe-Koko’s statement revealed.

In his confession to the police, Nwokoma revealed that he was directly involvement in the murder of Sunday and Johnson, painting a grim picture of the gang’s ruthless tactics.

Despite immediate medical attention, Johnson succumbed to his injuries after being shot in the chest, underscoring the fatal consequences of the gang’s actions.

The arrest led police to the gang’s hideout at Ogwu Waterside in Diobu, Port Harcourt, where a significant find was made.

Although some gang members fled the scene, the police recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 rifles, an assault rifle, various magazines, and a large quantity of live ammunition.

Other items recovered include IEDs, detonating wires, and charms, illustrating the gang’s preparedness for violent operations.