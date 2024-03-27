Ondo Amotekun Dismisses Three Officers Over Misconduct

The Ondo command of the southwest security network, known as Amotekun, has taken disciplinary action against three of its officers due to their involvement in professional misconduct.

These individuals were reportedly engaged in both human trafficking and burglary activities within the state.

The state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, addressed the issue while parading seven suspects to the public at the command headquarters on Tuesday.

Out of these suspects, three were implicated in human trafficking, while the remaining four were apprehended for breaking into houses.

Adeleye emphasized that the dismissed officers would face legal consequences in accordance with the corps’s established regulations, Naija News reports.

Furthermore, he revealed that some of the stolen electronic devices have been recovered, and investigations are currently underway to apprehend the robbers who managed to escape upon encountering the Amotekun operatives.

“Today, we have three Amotekun personnel who went through the normal process of court martial and are being dismissed today for professional misconduct,” Adeleye said.

He added, “They cease to be members of Amotekun Ondo state corps as from now, and we will ensure that adequate punishment is meted out to them even after dismissal.

“Out of the seven suspects we are parading today, we have three that were arrested for human trafficking cases, and we have four others that were arrested for housebreaking.

“And we were able to retrieve all the items stolen from their operation, which would be handed over to the rightful owners.

“However, this is to reconfirm that the response to distress calls is actually working for us in order to reduce crime to the minimum.”

He urged residents to assist the corps with more credible intelligence information.

“To commuters, we advise you to reduce travelling late in the night, and early in the morning. However, we will commence our 24-hour patrol from the end of this week to ensure safety.

“We want to encourage the good people of Ondo state to give us timely information to work for them.”