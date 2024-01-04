Transfer Update On Olise, Salah, De Bruyne, Maatsen, Sancho, Silva, Nketiah, Others

Michael Olise, a 22-year-old Crystal Palace and Nigerian-born British winger, is one of the first players Manchester United are interested in bringing to Old Trafford under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, according to The Standard.

Despite interest from the Saudi Pro League, Egypt’s 31-year-old Mohamed Salah is getting closer to signing a new contract with Liverpool, Football Transfers claimed.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia plans to make the 32-year-old Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City and Belgium, Saudi Pro League’s top summer target, as reported by Rudy Galetti.

Ian Maatsen, a 21-year-old Dutch left-back for Chelsea, is a target for Borussia Dortmund, who could sign him permanently or on a loan deal, according to the Telegraph.

The English winger Jadon Sancho, 23, of Manchester United is expected to join Dortmund at their Marbella training camp next week on loan, Sky Sports reported.

Fluminense are eager to bring Thiago Silva back to Brazil, and Chelsea are willing to let him go when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign, according to Football Insider.

It is anticipated that Bayern Munich will revive their pursuit of signing English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, and Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, in January, according to the Independent.

Coach Mikel Arteta is eager to add a left-back to his Arsenal squad, although Arsenal’s first objective in January will probably be a loan deal rather than a permanent one, the Mirror claimed.

English striker Eddie Nketiah, 24, is wanted by Crystal Palace, but Arsenal won’t allow him to leave in January until they can find a suitable replacement, according to Jacobs Ben.

Girona’s Michel Sanchez might take Eddie Howe’s place as Newcastle United’s manager, Marca claimed.

Fulham, Wolves, and Lyon are all interested in 28-year-old Said Benrahma, a winger for West Ham and Algeria, according to Foot Mercato.

Everton are ready to get rid of thirty-year-old Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes due to his large pay, according to Football Transfers.