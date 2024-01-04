Transfer: Timo Werner May Join Man United Soon As RB Leipzig Gives One Condition

German professional football club, RB Leipzig, is reportedly open to the possibility of allowing Timo Werner, a target for Manchester United, to go out on loan during the January transfer window.

However, the Bundesliga side has attached a condition to the possible move.

Naija News understands that Manchester United has unexpectedly shown interest in the 27-year-old player as they seek to bolster their attacking options following a lack of goals in the first half of the season.

According to The Mirror, Leipzig is willing to grant a loan move for the German international this month, but only if the interested club can assure that he will be a regular starter.

The Bundesliga club believes that Werner, who has only made two league starts due to a series of minor injuries, requires consistent playing time in order to regain his top form.

The report also mentioned that Werner himself desires regular minutes leading up to the Euros in Germany next summer.

Whether or not Man United can provide such a guarantee remains to be seen.

In the past, Werner had been a player for Chelsea, a Premier League rival of Manchester United.

Furthermore, Manchester United is currently being associated with Thomas Muller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Bayern Munich, as well as Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart.