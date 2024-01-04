How Gunmen Killed My Mum, Two Brothers In Plateau Christmas Eve Attacks – Survivor

A survivor of the Christmas Eve attacks in three communities in Plateau State has narrated how he lost his mother and two brothers in the tragic incident.

Naija News reports that over 150 persons were reportedly killed and over 10,000 displaced in the December attack that North Central governors have described as similar to the Rwanda genocide.

Though the Federal Government has promised to bring the perpetrators to justice, the state governor, Caleb Muftwang, disclosed that the attacks were well coordinated and executed with heavy weaponry, and unravelling the masterminds was beyond him

In an interview with a team of Middle Belt Patriots, who visited the Internally Displaced Person camps in the affected communities of Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi on Wednesday, a. victim, whose identity was kept anonymous, disclosed that the attackers killed his mother and two brothers, one of whom was mutilated and left headless.

The resident of the Mangu community, while narrating the incident, said the attackers thronged their village in over 30 motorcycles, killing his people and burning down houses.

He said, “On the 24th of December, around 7.30 pm or 7.45 pm, we started hearing gunshots nonstop. The attackers sent everyone out. My mother, while trying to escape, was hit by a bullet in the chest.

“Then, my junior brother, they macheted him, and another of my brother, after he was killed, they mutilated him. We have to bury him without the head (sic).”