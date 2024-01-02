Plateau Attacks: North-Central Governors Visit Plateau, Donate N100 Million

In the aftermath of the tragic assaults that resulted in the loss of over 190 lives in Plateau State, governors of the North-Central region on Tuesday visited Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Physically present at the meeting were Governors Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and Umaru Bago of Niger Republic.

Notably, Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi and AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara were absent, and no explanation was provided for their non-attendance.

During their presence at the Plateau State Government House, the governors extended a collective donation of N100 million on behalf of the North-Central region.

Plateau has been facing a relentless wave of assaults perpetrated by non-state actors, commonly referred to as bandits, who act with impunity.

The state is still grappling with the aftermath of the Christmas Eve attacks on Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas, where numerous lives were lost. However, on December 31, the assailants struck once more, claiming the lives of two individuals—a father and his son.

In response to these attacks, the service chiefs and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, along with his counterpart from Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, visited the affected areas.

President Bola Tinubu has joined a roster of dignitaries in condemning the attack. Governor Mutfwang, while denouncing the violence, characterized the incident as “barbaric, brutal, and unjustified”.

“Proactive measures will be taken by the government to curb ongoing attacks against innocent civilians,” said Gyang Bere, the governor’s spokesperson.