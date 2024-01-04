Gov Fubara, Loyalists Visit Diri, Senator Dickson In Bayelsa

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, alongside some of his loyalists, visited his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, and Senator Seriake Dickson.

Naija News reports that Fubara and Diri agreed to work together to settle issues concerning property jointly owned by both states pending in the courts.

Speaking during the visit, the Rivers State Governor said he visited with some prominent state leaders to underscore the importance of the unification meeting that should open a new chapter between the two states in renewing their brotherhood and never allow administrative boundary issues to create animosity between them anymore.

He said: “The purpose of my presence today is not a mere visit, but a reunification meeting. Our visit is to let our brother know that we want to work together for a common purpose and the development of both States.

“We have a lot of things in Rivers State that are jointly owned by both states. I know we have not had this kind of meeting before, but we desire that from this particular moment, whatever the issues are, let us look for a way to settle them amicably so that we can forge ahead.

“I have always said that we cannot attain development in the face of crisis. We cannot help one another in a situation of anarchy. Peace is the major ingredient for development.”

He further praised Governor Diri and Bayelsans for their solidarity with his administration amidst the political crisis that erupted in Rivers State.

In a statement by the Special Assistant to the governor, Boniface Onyedi, Fubara told his Bayelsa counterpart that if he accepts the brotherly handshake extended to him, then he would not sneeze in isolation because they would be stronger together as they forge ahead as one people.

On his part, Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri thanked Fubara for the visit and his initiative towards a mutually beneficial working arrangement with Bayelsa State.

Story continues below advertisement

Recalling the ongoing legal issues at the Nigerian Supreme Court over the disputed Soku oil wells and the Bayelsa House that was demolished in Rivers State, he pledged his willingness to ensure that they work together as brothers.