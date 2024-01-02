Why Edison Ehi Resigned As Rivers Assembly Speaker – Fubara

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said Edison Ehie resigned as the factional Speaker of the state House of Assembly and from the legislature in the interest of peace.

Recall that Ehie announced his resignation from his position and membership of the House in a letter dated December 29, 2023, which was addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

Ehie’s resignation comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened in the rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, after which some resolutions were made and signed by the parties involved.

It was learned that Ehie resigned his position to allegedly create a vacuum in the House to accommodate some of the resolutions of the Abuja peace pact.

Also, it was gathered that Ehie’s decision was to allegedly pave the way for his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the Governor, even though the current Chief of Staff, Hon. Chidi Amadi, is yet to resign his appointment.

Speaking at the maiden state banquet held by his administration at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday, Fubara said Ehie’s resignation was to allow peace to reign in the state.

The governor also appealed to the people of the state to embrace the peace process initiated by President Tinubu and wished them a fruitful and prosperous 2024.