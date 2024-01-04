EFCC Releases Suspended NSIPA Boss, Halima Shehu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, (NSIPA) Halima Shehu.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, the EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said Shehu was released after questioning.

Naija News understands that the EFCC is investigating a significant financial scandal, allegedly involving a N37.1 billion fraud during the tenure of the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, reportedly linked to a contractor named James Okwete.

Halima was arrested in connection with the ongoing probe of the humanitarian affairs ministry.

Oyewale revealed that the suspended NSIPA boss was released and directed to be coming to the EFCC office for interrogation until the end of investigation.

“She was the National Coordinator in charge of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme under the Ministry during Buhari’s tenure, and she has been queried over some of the money that left the ministry’s coffers through her,” he said.

Recall that President Tinubu suspended Shehu from her position on Tuesday over alleged corruption, and she was thereafter taken into EFCC’s custody.

Before being appointed NSIPA CEO, Shehu was the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.