Emefiele: EFCC Operatives Storm Dangote Head Office

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, stormed the Lagos Head Office of the Dangote Group.

According to The Cable, the EFCC operatives are conducting a search on forex allocations to the company during the tenure of Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

When contacted for confirmation, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, declined comments on the happening.

However, a Dangote employee confirmed that EFCC operatives were at the company’s head office.

“They asked for documents on forex transactions with the CBN,” the employee said.

Recall that in November 2023, Dangote Group denied allegations of foreign exchange (forex) malpractices and money laundering of a purported sum of $3.4 billion.

It is understood that the EFCC operatives who visited the Dangote office on Thursday requested documents related to forex allocations to the group from 2015 to the time Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu and subsequently arrested by the agents of the Department of States Services in June 2023.

Some staff members of Dangote Group, quoted by Daily Trust, said the interaction was cordial as they provided the documents requested by the anti-graft agency.

Similarly, a source at the EFCC Lagos office said it is just an ongoing investigation as nothing has been concluded yet.

“It is an ongoing investigation. Nothing has been concluded yet,” the source said.