Plateau Massacre: Let Nigerians Know The Effort You’re Making Towards Apprehending Perpetrators Of Attack – Amnesty International Tells Tinubu

Rights group, Amnesty International has called on President Bola Tinubu-led government to let Nigerians know the efforts that the government is making towards getting to the root of the Christmas Eve massacre that led to the death of many in Plateau state.

Naija News reports that in a statement made available on its official X handle, the right group said that the government’s responsibilities went beyond mere investigation, adding that it must ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are brought to book.

A tweet by the right organisation read, “Amnesty International calls on the Nigerian authorities to make public efforts they are making to investigate the horrific Christmas attack on Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu LGA of #Plateau state.

“The Nigerian government’s responsibilities go beyond merely investigating the attacks on #Plateau, it must also ensure that the investigations effectively lead to bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

Meanwhile, Amnesty International last week slammed the President Bola Tinubu-led government over the recent attacks that led to the death of over 190 residents of Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

In a tweet on Friday, the right group disclosed that it had received disturbing reports of increasing tension and fear of fresh attack across communities in Bokkos local government.

The group lamented that the security measures put in place by the Nigerian authorities to quell the violence and tension in the aftermath of the Plateau attack are not working.