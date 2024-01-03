NNPP, APC Turn To God Ahead Of Supreme Court Judgment

As the Supreme Court prepares to rule on the Kano state governorship election, supporters of the major political parties in the state are engaging in prayers and Quranic recitations, hoping for a favourable outcome.

The State Governor and candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Yusuf, has appealed to the Supreme Court following the Court of Appeal’s decision favouring the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

The chairman of NADA, a member of the NNPP, Faruk Kuwa, expressed confidence in the Supreme Court, expecting a just decision this time.

According to BBC, he said, “We believe that the judges in this Supreme Court will do justice and confirm to the people of Kano what they have chosen, this is the centre of democracy. So we hope that the people will be assured of what they have chosen.”

The APC’s secretary in Kano state, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, stated that they too are prayerful and confident in the evidence they presented in court.

Sarina said, “We prayed, we went to the court, and God is sufficient, and the court will not ignore the evidence and reasons we presented, so we believe that success is with them.”

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had previously dismissed Governor Yusuf’s appeal against the Election Appeal Court’s ruling, which declared Gawuna of the APC as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The outcome of this Supreme Court ruling is being keenly awaited not just in Kano state but across Nigeria, as Kano is seen as a political hub in northern Nigeria.

Both NNPP and APC have agreed to respect the Supreme Court’s decision, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Kano state.