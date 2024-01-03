Two Die In Sokoto Deputy Governor Convoy Accident

Not less than two people have lost their lives in an accident involving the convoy of Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir.

A source who spoke with Punch on condition of anonymity revealed that the accident claimed the life of a policeman and one photographer, Buhari Tanko.

The source said, “I just confirmed the incident now, though I was not with them when the accident happened.

“I just confirmed that the vehicle that had the accident is a police vehicle in which the photographer was together with them in the vehicle when the incident happened.

“I learnt that two persons, a police officer whom I can not easily confirm his name and the photographer, Buhari Tanko, died on the spot. It is very sad and unfortunate ”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the state governor, Ahmed Sokoto, alongside the deputy governor led another party faithful to Sabon Birni on official duty.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said the incident involved a pilot vehicle on the deputy governor’s convoy.

He said, “The incident involved a pilot vehicle on the convoy of the deputy governor and the driver of the vehicle who is a police officer was confirmed dead together with one person, a photographer in the convoy.

“The injured persons are receiving treatment at the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital here in Sokoto.

“The incident happened on their way back from Sabon Birni Local Government back to Sokoto.”