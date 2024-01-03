It Is Meant To Mislead The Public – Rivers Assembly Distances Self From Edison Ehie’s Resignation Announcement

The Rivers State House of Assembly has disclosed that Edison Ehie was never elected as its Speaker.

Recall that Ehie, who is a loyalist to Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State, had resigned as Speaker of the Assembly as part of efforts to ensure peace between the governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

However, the Clerk of the Assembly, Emeka Amadi issued a clarification on the resignation and has revealed that Ehie was never elected as a Speaker in the Assembly.

The notice reads: “The attention of the Rivers State House of Assembly has been drawn to a letter dated 29 December, 2023, addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and circulating in the media. It was purportedly written and signed by Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie DSSRS – member representing Ahoada East Constituency II in the Rivers State of Assembly wherein he claimed to have resigned from the position of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, an office he never occupied.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am therefore directed to call on the good people of Rivers State to disregard the false claim in this letter that is intended to mislead the unsuspecting public. Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie DSSRS was never at any time in the life of the Rivers State House of Assembly elected Speaker.”