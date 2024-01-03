‘Baba Ibeji’: Reactions As Davido And Chioma Step Out With Two Baby Strollers

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has shared a video of himself and his lover, Chioma Rowland, taking a walk with two baby strollers.

The singer shared the video in a post on his X handle on Tuesday.

The video of Davido and Chioma with the baby strollers might just be another confirmation that the couple welcomed a set of twins.

It would be recalled that a video of Davido and Chioma leaving a hospital in the United States with their babies surfaced on social media in October 2023.

Though the singer did not add any caption to the video shared on Tuesday, some of his fans and followers took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

See the video and some of the reactions that followed.

@village7village: Congratulations superstar and family. God bless these kids.

@legendrizz: My man

Balling with his beautiful family

Some people jealousy go finish them today

@Tutsy22: Baba Ibeji. 💕

@greatchemical: Man doing family thing. Family is family.✅

@olawale_IBCITY: Congratulations once again Davido ❤️

@simpleiykejnr: Some people go sleep well tonight..

Our enemies will never have peace.. make Una enjoy Una lives, God gat your back!

@chafford100Esex: E Choke 😍

@fortunateozuyak: This love will last ❤️

Baddest OBO

@rutie_xx: You dey find nanny ??

@timi_iov: Most beautiful video for today. God please answer anyone looking up to you for babies today🙏🏼

@KingAndreasss: Baba ibeji

Double blessings ❤️

@Mahyormeplenty: Baba ati iya onibeji

@Neyoog: Daddy and Mummy duties. 💐