2023 AFCON: Here Are Five Matches Already Sold Out

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is already living up to the expectation even though it is still over a week away.

Naija News has confirmed that at least five group stage fixtures of the 2023 AFCON have been sold out as of Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

Note that the tournament will commence in Ivory Coast on January 13 and end on February 11, 2024.

One of the biggest games in the group stage of the tournament is the game between the hosts, Ivory Coast, and the most populous country in Africa, Nigeria.

As expected, all the tickets for the Group A encounter have been completely sold out ahead of the clash which will take place at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé by 6 p.m. on January 18.

The lowest price tag on tickets for the game at the 60,000-seating capacity stadium is N7,192.80 ($8). This is described as the Category Three tickets.

For those who bought the Category Two tickets which gives more comfort and proximity to the pitch, they paid about N14,385.60 ($16). Those who went for the Category One, which is the most premium of them all, they paid N21,578.40 ($24) per seat.

The fact that the 60,000-seating capacity stadium is sold out means that football enthusiasts are in for a big show between the two West African giants.

Aside from the Ivory Coast Vs Nigeria clash, other matches which have been sold out are:

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau:

Kick-off time: 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 (the 2023 AFCON opening game).

Equatorial Guinea vs G’Bissau:

Kick-off time: 3 p.m. on January 18.

Senegal vs Cameroon

Kick-off time: 6 p.m. on January 19.

Egypt vs Ghana

Kick-off time: 9 p.m. on January 18.