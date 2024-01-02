Why Thomas Partey Won’t Play In 2023 AFCON [Ghana Full Squad]

The Black Stars of Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, has confirmed that the national team had to leave out Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey from their 2023 AFCON squad due to injury.

Thomas Partey is arguably the most influential player in the Ghana national team currently and was expected to lead the West African side to their 5th AFCON title in Ivory Coast from January 13.

Unfortunately, Thomas Partey, who has not played for Arsenal since October 30 due to a hamstring issue, is not fit enough to represent Ghana in the 2023 AFCON.

“This is the biggest injury that he has had,” coach Hughton said as he unveiled the country’s 27-man AFCON squad.

“The most important thing for me as head coach and our association is to give him the support that he needs through this period.

“Withstanding his injury, he certainly would be in the squad.”

Daniel Amartey, a defender for Leicester City, Mohammed Kudus, a midfielder for West Ham, Antoine Semenyo, an attacker for Bournemouth, and right-back Tariq Lampey of Brighton are among the players that made it into Ghana’s 27-man list.

Andre Ayew, who currently plays for Le Havre in France, will take part in the eighth and record-tying AFCON edition.

Winger Abdul Fatawu, who is on loan from Sporting CP to Leicester, wasn’t invited. As for Baba Rahman, a left-back for PAOK, chose his club career over playing in the 2023 AFCON.

Below is Ghana’s full 2023 AFCON squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen, Switzerland), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Joe Wollacott (Hibernian, Scotland).

Defenders: Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Abdul Fatawu Hamidu (Medeama, Ghana), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre, France), Denis Odoi (Club Bruges, Belgium), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Mohammed Salisu (Monaco, France), Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor, Turkey), Alidu Seidu (Clermont, France).

Midfielders: Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht, Belgium), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Baba Iddrisu (Mallorca, Spain), Ransford Konigsdorffer (Hamburg, Germany), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham, England), Richmond Lamptey (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Elisha Owusu (Auxerre, France), Joseph Paintsil (Genk, Belgium), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens, France).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Le Havre, France), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Ernest Nuamah (RWD Molenbeek, Belgium), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth, England), Jonathan Sowah (Medeama, Ghana), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao, Spain).

Note that Ghana will begin their 2023 AFCON campaign in Group B, which features Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.