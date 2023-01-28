Mikel Arteta Gives Update On Thomas Partey’s Injury

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey, who hobbled off the field after Arsenal’s FA Cup loss to Manchester City, will get an MRI.

On Friday night, Manchester City, Arsenal’s closest Premier League title contenders, won 1-0 thanks to Nathan Ake’s 64th minute strike. The slim victory has eliminated the Premier League leaders from this season’s FA Cup campaign.

Amidst that, the Gunners’ 29-year-old Ghanaian midfielder took a blow to the ribs in the opening period of the FA Cup 4th round clash, which caused them serious concern.

During the break, Partey was replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

After the game, Mikel Arteta acknowledged that he didn’t want to “take any risks” with the star midfielder.

He said: “He felt something and we didn’t want to take any risks, so he could not continue.

“Obviously tomorrow (Saturday), the day after he will have to have an MRI scan and see what he has.”

Arteta will now have to wait in suspense to learn the full extent of the damage since teammate midfielder Mohamed Elneny is also sidelined due to a knee injury.

Arsenal has been attempting to fortify the team’s midfield with additions throughout this transfer window. However, Brighton rejected the initial offer made for Moises Caicedo, Arsenal’s prime transfer target.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian World Cup sensation is pleading with the Seagulls to release him in a stunning social media post as talks between the two teams are anticipated to continue.

In reaction to Caicedo’s transfer situation, Mikel Arteta said: “As I said before, we have been pretty active in the market.

“We have some necessities and if something else is available, the club is willing to try to do it when it is reasonable and hopefully it’s a player that can improve our squad.”