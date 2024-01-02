Pape Matar Sarr Extends His Contract With Tottenham Days Before 2023 AFCON

Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur, have renewed the contract of their Senegalese midfielder, Pape Matar Sarr, earlier today, January 2, 2023, 11 days before the 2023 AFCON.

Pape Matar Sarr signed a six-and-a-half-year contract extension with Spurs which will keep him at the North London club until June 30, 2030.

Sarr joined Tottenham Hotspur from French club, FC Metz for a transfer fee worth €16.90 million on August 27, 2021.

After signing the deal, he remained at the French Ligue 1 club on loan for one more season before he moved to the Premier League club on June 30, 2022.

Since then, Sarr has played 33 games in all competitions in which he scored two goals and provided three assists. So far this season, he has played 22 times in all competitions in which he scored two goals and provided two assists.

Due to his prolific form, the 21-year-old centre midfielder made his international debut for Senegal when he was a teenager on March 21, 2021. Since then, he has played 14 times for the country.

Recall that Pape Matar Sarr was part of the Senegal squad that won the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon in February 2022.

Unfortunately, he might not be available for the 2023 edition of the tournament even though he has been included in the country’s squad for the tournament.

Recall that during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on Sunday, December 31, Pape Matar Sarr was substituted in the 32nd minute after he showed that he was in distress.

After the 3-1 win, most football enthusiasts began to speculate that the injury might force Sarr to be replaced in Senegal’s 2023 AFCON squad but Spurs are yet to confirm the nature and extent of the injury.