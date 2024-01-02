Reguilon Returns To Tottenham Hotspur From Manchester United

Spanish left-back, Sergio Reguilon, has returned to Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester United where he spent the first half of the 2023-2024 Premier League season.

Initially, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United agreed on a season-long loan deal for Sergio Reguilon but with a break option which means either side can decide to terminate the contract in January.

Interestingly, Manchester United activated the break clause today, January 2, which means that the season-long loan deal has been halted.

Sergio Reguilon wasn’t coach Erik ten Hag’s priority signing but the Red Devils decided to go for him when their two left-backs, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were out with different degrees of injuries.

Since he arrived at Old Trafford, on September 1, 2023, the 27-year-old Spanish left-back has managed to make 12 appearances in all competitions. His last game for the Red Devils was against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, December 30. He was a late-minute substitute in the game that ended in a 2-1 defeat to the Red Devils.

The last time he made a start for Manchester United was in the club’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on December 9, 2023.

Since Shaw and Malacia are anticipated to return to full fitness this month, Sergio Reguilon will be more than excess to requirement. Hence, he has to return to Tottenham.

He is expected to be a big plus for Ange Postecoglou’s team who are currently eight points above Erik ten Hag’s struggling United team who are currently in the 7th place. Spurs are currently battling with a series of injury woes, hence, Sergio Reguilon will come in handy.