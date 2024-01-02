Israeli Drone Kills Hamas Deputy Leader In Lebanon

The deputy leader of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, has been killed in a drone attack on a Hamas office in Beirut.

The incident was confirmed by Hamas’ Al Aqsa Radio and Lebanon’s Mayadeen TV, citing security sources.

The drone strike, which targeted a Hamas office in Beirut’s southern suburb of Daliyeh, resulted in six fatalities.

This attack underscores the potential for the Israel-Hamas conflict to extend beyond the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas and a heavily armed group in Lebanon, has been involved in frequent exchanges with Israel since the Gaza war began in early October.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, denounced the drone blast as an “Israeli crime” and expressed concerns about Lebanon being drawn into the conflict.

While the Israeli military did not directly respond to inquiries, Mark Regev, an adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister, emphasized on MSNBC TV that Israel hadn’t claimed responsibility for the attack.

He described the strike as targeted against Hamas leadership, not the Lebanese state. Israel had previously accused Arouri of orchestrating attacks in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

Arouri had previously spoken about expecting martyrdom, acknowledging threats from Israel.

Imad Harb of the Arab Center Washington DC, predicts Hezbollah might intensify attacks on Israel but avoid full-scale war.

He anticipates increased vigilance from Hezbollah and possibly more Hamas attacks from southern Lebanon.