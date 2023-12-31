Plateau Killings: Nigerians Now Believe Govt Can’t Protect Them – Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has said Nigerians now believe that the federal government can’t protect them.

Reacting to the recent killings in Plateau State in a statement on Saturday, Kukah said Nigerians are losing hope in the government to protect their lives and properties.

Kukah said there is a war being waged against the Nigerian state and the people, wondering why the northern part of the country has become a “birthplace of so much bloodletting”.

The cleric said bandits and terrorists have turned the Nigerian state and security agencies into objects of mockery, with the incessant attacks and killings.

Kukah asserted that Nigerians are taking solace in the fact that the killers do not respect the boundaries of religion and ethnicity.

He said: “Sadly, with time, Nigerians are gradually losing hope in the ability of their government to protect and secure them,” Kukah said.

“Those invisible men came to the Plateau again, bearing their gifts of death and destruction. They came from the deepest pit of hell, the habitat of the devils that they are. They are children of darkness, sons of Satan.

“They opted to extinguish and snatch the light of the joy of Christmas from thousands of people on the Plateau. They imagined they would ignite an orgy of blood, seduce the ordinary peace-loving people of the Plateau, and set them on a mission of mindless murder of fellow citizens in the name of retaliation.

“The world would then say that this was a war of religion – Christians killing Muslims – to ignite a larger war. So far, over two hundred lives are gone, and we are still counting, but what next, where next, and who next?

“We are gradually taking eerie solace in the fact that these killers do not respect the boundaries of religion, region, or ethnicity. We seem to be consoled that they are destroying churches, as well as mosques, killing Christians, as well as Muslims.”

Kukah averred that Nigerians are humiliated and betrayed by “those who are collaborating with these murderers and a government that seems helpless”.

Story continues below advertisement



The cleric said the “culture of investigation as excuses must end”, adding that Nigerians, including the media, must hold the government accountable.