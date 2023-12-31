Kelechi Iheanacho May Miss 2023 AFCON

Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho might not be fit enough to represent the Super Eagles in the forthcoming 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

This doubt took center stage after

Kelechi Iheanacho was left out of the matchday squad for Friday night’s away victory at Cardiff City due to a muscular ailment he sustained in the Foxes’ 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Boxing Day.

Iheanacho’s manager at Leicester City, Enzo Maresca, revealed after the game that the versatile forward is still being assessed.

If it turns out to be a serious problem, Maresca admitted that the 27-year-old Nigeria international will not be able to travel to Ivory Coast to represent the Super Eagles in the 2023 AFCON which will commence on January 13.

“Kelechi had a muscle problem two days ago,” Maresca told reporters.

“We are still waiting to see if it’s something important or a matter of days. But I don’t think he will be able for the next one (against Huddersfield).

“We don’t know yet (if it will affect his Afcon call-up). It depends on the injury. If it’s an important injury, he has no chance to go. If it’s not important, he can go.”

Iheanacho and his Foxes teammate Wilfred Ndidi are included in Nigeria’s 25-man squad for the 2023 AFCON.

The former Manchester City player’s fitness concern may give room to Terem Moffi or Gift Orban in the squad.